Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 07 August 2022
Web Desk
09:32 AM | 7 Aug, 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 149,900 on Sunday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 127,800. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 117,149 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 136,674.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 149,900 PKR 1,669
Karachi PKR 149,900 PKR 1,669
Islamabad PKR 149,900 PKR 1,669
Peshawar PKR 149,900 PKR 1,669
Quetta PKR 149,900 PKR 1,669
Sialkot PKR 149,900 PKR 1,669
Attock PKR 149,900 PKR 1,669
Gujranwala PKR 149,900 PKR 1,669
Jehlum PKR 149,900 PKR 1,669
Multan PKR 149,900 PKR 1,669
Bahawalpur PKR 149,900 PKR 1,669
Gujrat PKR 149,900 PKR 1,669
Nawabshah PKR 149,900 PKR 1,669
Chakwal PKR 149,900 PKR 1,669
Hyderabad PKR 149,900 PKR 1,669
Nowshehra PKR 149,900 PKR 1,669
Sargodha PKR 149,900 PKR 1,669
Faisalabad PKR 149,900 PKR 1,669
Mirpur PKR 149,900 PKR 1,669

