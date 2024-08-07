Punjab boards issue date sheet for 2nd annual matric supplementary exams 2024

LAHORE – All the nine Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs) have issued the date sheet for second annual examination of matriculation.

The supplementary exams provide an opportunity to the students to pass the exams they failed in the first annual papers. It is also an opportunity for those who want to revise their subjects to attain higher marks.

The second annual exams for matric class will commence from August 20, with Education, History of Pakistan and History of Islam papers taking place on the first day.

The exams for English, Pakistan Studies, Physics, and Chemistry will be held on August 21, 22, 23, and 26 respectively.

The exams for Islamic Studies, Mathematics, Tarjamatul Quran, and Urdu will be taken on August 27 to 30.

Furthermore, the second annual examination for class 9th will begin from September 3, 2024.