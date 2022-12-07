Japan pledges nearly $39 million in assistance for Pakistan’s flood victims
Web Desk
11:18 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Japan pledges nearly $39 million in assistance for Pakistan’s flood victims
Source: @PakinJapan/Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – Japan has pledged nearly USD 39 million in assistance to help Pakistani people hit by the unprecedented floods after a monstrous monsoon.

The development comes as hundreds of families are still taking shelter in tents amid the winter season as the Pakistani government looking for international aid to mitigate the losses caused by the worst floods that killed around 1,700 people.

In a statement, the Japanese embassy in Pakistan said their government announced grant assistance of $38.9 million for the flood-hit country as part of efforts to deliver life-saving aid to victims.

The island nation also announced supporting flood victims in numerous social and economic dimensions in partnership with international organizations.

At least $34 million would be provided for emergency medical assistance, food distribution, agriculture and livestock restoration, livelihood recreation, and gender-based violence risk mitigation and response, the statement said, confirming that these projects will start in January 2023.

IMF says Pakistan’s flood recovery plan crucial ... 11:06 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The International Monetary Fund said a quick finalization of plan to recover from the unprecedented ...

More From This Category
Afghan Taliban publicly execute man for the first ...
10:24 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Fire guts scores of stalls in Islamabad’s ...
09:44 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
PM's son Suleman Shehbaz set to return home after ...
09:26 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
President Alvi proposes early closure of business ...
08:34 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
Imran Khan intends to dissolve Punjab, KP ...
08:15 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
2-day  ‘China’s intangible cultural heritage ...
07:33 PM | 7 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Teary-eyed Saba Faisal announces complete boycott of her son, daughter-in-law
07:45 PM | 7 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr