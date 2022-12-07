Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on December 07, 2022
08:44 AM | 7 Dec, 2022
KARACHI – Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 07, 2022 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
Euro EUR 229.15 231.55
UK Pound Sterling GBP 292.5 295
U.A.E Dirham AED 65.35 65.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 63.25 63.85
Australian Dollar AUD 152.24 153.49
Bahrain Dinar BHD 596 600.5
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.23 167.58
China Yuan CNY 31.85 32.1
Danish Krone DKK 31.73 32.08
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.74 29.09
Indian Rupee INR 2.74 2.82
Japanese Yen JPY 1.93 1.97
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 732 737
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 49.99 50.44
New Zealand Dollar NZD 139.22 140.42
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.65 22.95
Omani Riyal OMR 582.5 587
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.5 62
Singapore Dollar SGD 165.62 166.92
Swedish Korona SEK 21.46 21.76
Swiss Franc CHF 239.14 240.89
Thai Bhat THB 6.26 6.36

