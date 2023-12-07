Hania Aamir hits back at trolls

Hania Aamir, the enchanting 25-year-old diva known for her effervescent personality and mesmerizing beauty, has been ruling the hearts of millions across borders for many years.

Known for her infectious energy and genuine charm, she has become a cultural icon in Pakistani entertainment. From compelling performances on the silver screen to engaging online content, Hania's career reflects her talent and ability to connect with the audience.

Recently, an unearthed interview from 2018 showcased the Mere Humsafar diva adeptly responding to online trolls. In the interview, as she casually read through comments on a post where she was immersed in a script, the initially self-praising tone shifted when she encountered a specific remark.

The comment insinuated that Aamir only looked human when wearing a dupatta. In response, Hania exhibited composure, delivering a resolute reply. She affirmed that, whether adorned with a dupatta or not, she bears no resemblance to a dog, deer, or monkey, emphatically asserting her individuality as "Hania the human".

Her recent works include Superstar, Parde Mein Rehne Do, Mere Humsafar, Sang-e-Mah and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha. She also appeared in several commercial projects.