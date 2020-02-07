Anjuman Shaheen, husband Lucky Ali slam divorce reports
Anjuman Shaheen, husband Lucky Ali slam divorce reports
LAHORE - Anjuman, former Punjabi film actress, and her husband Waseem Ali aka ‘Lucky’ Ali have dismissed media reports about their divorce and termed them ‘fake and fabricated’.The couple got married on June 17, 2019, and the wedding was attended by only family and close friends.

Later, the two had publicly confirmed their wedding. last week, several media outlets had reported that Anjuman and Lucky Ali have parted ways. Now, the couple has dismissed media reports in a video message.

Anjuman and Waseem said, “The media reports about our divorce are fake. We are happy and enjoying our married life together.”

