08:36 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
Pakistan PM Imran starts Sri Lanka visit on Feb 22
COLOMBO – Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday that Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit the country this month.

PM Imran will be the first head of state to visit the country after Covid-19 pandemic when his two day official visit starts on February 22.

He will hold talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena during his stay in Colombo.

