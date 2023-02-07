APC on terrorism postponed as PM leaves for quake-hit Turkiye tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Tuesday announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's All Party Conference (APC) scheduled to take place tomorrow has been postponed in wake of a massive earthquake in Turkiye.
In a social media post, Minister said APC but has now been delayed as the premier is set to visit earthquake-hit Turkiye tomorrow on Wednesday.
A new date for the crucial meeting will be announced after consultation with allies, the PML-N stalwart said.
وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کل صبح انقرہ روانہ ہوں گے، وہ صدر اردوان سے زلزلے کی تباہی، جانی نقصان پر افسوس اور تعزیت،ترکیہ کے عوام سے یک جہتی کریں گے۔ وزیراعظم کے دورہ ترکیہ کی وجہ سے جمعرات 9 فروری کو بلائی گئی اے پی سی مؤخر کی جا رہی ہے، اتحادیوں کی مشاورت سے نئی تاریخ کا اعلان ہوگا— Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) February 7, 2023
Earlier, the conference was scheduled to take place today on February 7 but was delayed for two days, and now it has been delayed for another time.
The Sharif-led government called APC after a Peshawar suicide bombing in which more than 100 people were killed. Officials were supposed to chalk out strategies to cope with the terror resurgence.
All parties were invited including Imran Khan-led PTI, however, the former ruling party said it would not be part of the meeting amid ongoing suppression.
