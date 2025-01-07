Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

SNGPL reveals gas supply schedule from January 2025

LAHORE – Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has finalised a new schedule for gas supply to domestic consumers for January 2025.

As per the schedule, it will provide uninterrupted gas supply to consumers from 6 am to 10 pm.

Previously, gas was provided in three different slots throughout the day – 6 am to 9 am, 11 am to 2 pm, and 6 pm to 10 pm.

However, due to the availability of sufficient gas, it has been decided to provide gas throughout the day, SNGPL said.

Meanwhile, it has launched a major operation against illegal gas connections, disconnecting 136 unauthorised connections across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad. It has also imposed a fine exceeding Rs9 million on violators.

In South Punjab, the company targeted Multan, Sahiwal, and Bahawalpur, disconnecting 56 illegal connections and levying fines of Rs90,000.

In central Punjab’s Lahore and Faisalabad regions, 55 illegal gas connections were severed, while a fine of Rs3.75 million was imposed.

Sheikhupura and Gujranwala saw the disconnection of five illegal connections, with fines surpassing Rs3.9 million.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

