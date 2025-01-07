Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Two sisters burn father to death in Gujranwala

GUJRANWALA – A man was burnt to death by his two daughters for unknown reason in Gujranwala city of Punjab.

Police said the man succumbed to burn injuries after he was shifted to hospital for treatment. A case has been registered in the incident and the two daughters of the deceased have been arrested.

The deceased identified as Ali Akbar, had married three times, with whom he has 10 children. His first wife has died while he lived in a rented house with his two wives and children.

The two daughters aged 16 and 12 years old told police that their father was sleeping when they tied him with ropes and took petrol from the motorcycle and set him on fire.

Police have also named his two wives in the case.

Last year in September, a man killed his blind father over a property dispute within the jurisdiction of Rang Shah police station in Arifwala.

According to the police, the suspect murdered his father with a sharp weapon. The police have arrested the suspect and recovered the murder weapon.

Picture of Mahmood Idrees
Mahmood Idrees

