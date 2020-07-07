PM Imran calls upon WHO to remove coronavirus related travel restrictions
Share
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has called upon World Health Organization (WHO) to play its role to remove COVID-19 related travel restrictions for Pakistan and other developing countries.
Talking to Director General WHO Dr Tedros Adhanom via video conference, he also stressed the need to work towards a data driven system of non-discriminatory travel rules.
The Prime Minister observed that travel restrictions imposed by developed countries in the wake of COVID-19 can further exacerbate economic difficulties of developing countries struggling to mitigate adverse economic impact of the pandemic.
He highlighted Pakistan’s strategy of deploying scientific and data driven interventions as well as rapid upgrades of health care facilities while attempting to a maintain a balance between life and livelihood that has yielded positive results with a current downward trajectory in the spread of pandemic.
The Prime Minister appreciated the support extended by WHO to the international community including Pakistan to fight COVID-19.
WHO appreciated the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan in fighting the pandemic and noted progress made by the country in containing the spread of virus.
- Model with Down syndrome featured in Gucci Beauty Campaign in Italian ...11:40 AM | 7 Jul, 2020
-
- 21st martyrdom anniversary of Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed being ...10:40 AM | 7 Jul, 2020
- Portion of two-storey building collapses in Karachi09:53 AM | 7 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 234,000 cases of coronavirus – 4,839 confirmed ...09:35 AM | 7 Jul, 2020
- Dreams are the first place where you see yourself as a successful ...05:39 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
- Elton John honoured with his own commemorative coin from Uk's Royal ...04:46 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
- TikTok star Zulqarnain Sikandar all set to make his acting debut with ...02:45 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020