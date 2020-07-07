PM Imran calls upon WHO to remove coronavirus related travel restrictions
Web Desk
08:24 AM | 7 Jul, 2020
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan has called upon World Health Organization (WHO) to play its role to remove COVID-19 related travel restrictions for Pakistan and other developing countries.

Talking to Director General WHO Dr Tedros Adhanom via video conference, he also stressed the need to work towards a data driven system of non-discriminatory travel rules.

The Prime Minister observed that travel restrictions imposed by developed countries in the wake of COVID-19 can further exacerbate economic difficulties of developing countries struggling to mitigate adverse economic impact of the pandemic.

He highlighted Pakistan’s strategy of deploying scientific and data driven interventions as well as rapid upgrades of health care facilities while attempting to a maintain a balance between life and livelihood that has yielded positive results with a current downward trajectory in the spread of pandemic.

The Prime Minister appreciated the support extended by WHO to the international community including Pakistan to fight COVID-19.

WHO appreciated the steps taken by the Government of Pakistan in fighting the pandemic and noted progress made by the country in containing the spread of virus.

