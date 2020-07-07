Portion of two-storey building collapses in Karachi

KARACHI - One person got injured after portion of a two-storey residential building collapsed in Karachi on late Monday night.

According to media details, the incident occurred in Shah Baig Lane area of Lyari where some potion of a dilapidated two-storey residential building collapsed, causing injuries to one person.

There were seven to eight families were residing in the building. The roof collapsed due to recent rain in the City.

Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the other persons trapped in the building with the help of local residents..

The injured was later shifted to a hospital in Karachi.