Portion of two-storey building collapses in Karachi
09:53 AM | 7 Jul, 2020
Share
KARACHI - One person got injured after portion of a two-storey residential building collapsed in Karachi on late Monday night.
According to media details, the incident occurred in Shah Baig Lane area of Lyari where some potion of a dilapidated two-storey residential building collapsed, causing injuries to one person.
There were seven to eight families were residing in the building. The roof collapsed due to recent rain in the City.
Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved the other persons trapped in the building with the help of local residents..
The injured was later shifted to a hospital in Karachi.
- Model with Down syndrome featured in Gucci Beauty Campaign in Italian ...11:40 AM | 7 Jul, 2020
-
- 21st martyrdom anniversary of Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed being ...10:40 AM | 7 Jul, 2020
- Portion of two-storey building collapses in Karachi09:53 AM | 7 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 234,000 cases of coronavirus – 4,839 confirmed ...09:35 AM | 7 Jul, 2020
Model with Down syndrome featured in Gucci Beauty Campaign in Italian Vogue
11:40 AM | 7 Jul, 2020
- Dreams are the first place where you see yourself as a successful ...05:39 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
- Elton John honoured with his own commemorative coin from Uk's Royal ...04:46 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
- TikTok star Zulqarnain Sikandar all set to make his acting debut with ...02:45 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020