21st martyrdom anniversary of Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed being observed today
LAHORE - The 21st martyrdom anniversary of Kargil War Hero Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider is being observed at his native village in Ghizer, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).
Wreath laying ceremony will be held to pay respect and homage to recall the pledge to safeguard Pakistan's territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Meanwhile, a ceremony will also be held at Nawan Kili Swabi to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed.
It is pertinent to mention that Captain Karnal Sher Khan and Havaldar Lalak Jan embraced martyrdom at Gultari sector on the Line of Control in 1999 during the Kargil conflict.
Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has paid glowing tribute to Kargil War heroes Captain Karnal Sher Khan and Havaldar Lalak Jan saying that the martyrs wrote history with their blood against all odds.
In a tweet message DG ISPR quoted Army Chief General as saying: "there is nothing more honourable than laying one’s life for defence of the motherland. Nation is proud of its gallant sons for valour and unwavering allegiance to defend the country, regardless of the cost”.
