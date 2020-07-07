Model with Down syndrome featured in Gucci Beauty Campaign in Italian Vogue
Ellie Goldstein, an 18-year-old model with Down syndrome has starred in a Gucci Beauty campaign, which has been featured online by Italian Vogue.
Hailing from Ilford, a small town in Essex, UK, Goldstein started modeling in 2017 and was launched by the Zebedee Management modeling agency, which focuses on representing models with disabilities.
In occasion of the #PhotoVogueFestival held in November 2019, @guccibeauty and @vogueitalia launched an Instagram scouting project. As a result, photographer @davidpdhyde captures Ellie @elliejg16_zebedeemodel and Kadri Vahersalu @kadri_vahersalu for a special editorial featuring the buildable Gucci Mascara L’Obscur. The portfolio is inspired by Creative Director @alessandro_michele’s words: “I designed L’Obscur mascara for an authentic person who uses makeup to tell their story of freedom, in their way.” #AlessandroMichele #GucciBeauty
According to the firm, ever since Goldstein’s photo shoot has been posted on Gucci Beauty's Instagram feed, it has amassed almost 800,000 likes.
Goldstein commented under the post to thank Gucci Beauty for featuring her in the campaign.
“I love this. Thank you for this amazing opportunity and a fabulous day shooting,” the model wrote.
Gucci’s campaign has been inspired by the concept of “supporting emerging talents and promoting the theme of unconventional and non-stereotypical beauty.”
“I designed L’Obscur mascara for an authentic person who uses make-up to tell their story of freedom, in their way,” Gucci creative designer Alessandro Michele said.
"We called it L'Obscur because this word balances charm and mystery."
Previously, she was featured in several campaigns, including Nike and Vodafone.
