Ms Marvel Episode 5 - Fans fall in love with Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat

Ms Marvel's latest episode has been released and the internet is roaring with applause and compliments for the latest emotionally satisfying yet spectacular chapter. Director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and writer Fatimah Asghar deliver what is arguably the best episode to date.

Episode 5 explores the dramatic history and is surely building the right amount of momentum for the finale. While everything in the series is top-notch, Superstar Fawad Khan's much-awaited debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe has made his fans fall in love with him all over again.

The audience finally got to see Fawad as Kamala Khan's great grandfather, Hassan. The cherry on top is Fawad's crackling chemistry with Mehwish Hayat who plays his wife, Aisha.

The aforementioned episode shows the backstory of Hassan and Aisha who ended up falling in love and getting married. They welcome a baby girl, Kamala Khan's Nani, Sana.

Apart from the fact that Fawad has starred in a project after a six hiatus, the internet was ecstatic to see Mehwish and Fawad sharing the screen for the first time ever. The onscreen couple's chemistry was brilliant and it's no surprise that the duo charmed the audience.

