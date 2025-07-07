Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal to PKR – 7 July

8:28 am | Jul 7, 2025

KARACHI – Currency market opened today with US Dollar, Euro, and British Pound remaining steady against Pakistani Rupee.

As per latest rates, US Dollar continues to dominate trading, with a buying rate of Rs285.5 and a [selling rate of Rs286.6. Euro followed closely, trading at Rs333.6 (buying) and Rs338.4 (selling), while UK Pound Sterling remained the highest among major currencies, quoted at Rs388.6 (buying) and Rs391.1 (selling).

UAE Dirham remained at Rs77.85 for buying and Rs78.15 for selling, and Saudi Riyal stood at Rs76.2 buying and Rs76.45 selling.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 285.5 286.6
Euro EUR 333.6 338.4
UK Pound Sterling GBP 388.6 391.1
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.7 78.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 76.45
Australian Dollar AUD 186.1 190.1
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.05 764.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 208.6 213.6
China Yuan CNY 39.22 39.62
Danish Krone DKK 44.47 44.87
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.76 36.15
Indian Rupee INR 3.22 3.31
Japanese Yen JPY 1.96 2.06
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 922.4 932.4
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.87 67.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.85 172.85
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.81 28.11
Omani Riyal OMR 739.9 748.9
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.37 78.07
Singapore Dollar SGD 221.85 226.85
Swedish Krona SEK 26.71 27.01
Swiss Franc CHF 350.74 353.49
Thai Baht THB 8.58 8.73
   
