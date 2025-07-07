Watch: Zafar Supari tenders apology over display of weapons in viral video

By Our Correspondent
10:38 am | Jul 7, 2025
Watch Zafar Supari Tenders Apology Over Display Of Weapons In Viral Video

RAWALPINDI – Zafar Supari, who is known for his public display of wealth and influence, has reportedly issued an apology and expressed regret over public display of weapons.

Authorities are continuing their crackdown on individuals involved in illegal activities, particularly those flaunting weapons or threatening public order.

An undated video shared on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, shows Zafar Supari tendering apology over display of weapons publicly. He also called it an illegal act and promised to not engage in such activities in this future.

The statement highlights the department’s renewed commitment to curb lawlessness, especially on social media platforms.

This action follows the recent apology issued by Kashif Zameer, who had earlier made headlines for publicly displaying firearms and luxury vehicles. He too has apologized for his conduct, expressing remorse over promoting a dangerous trend online.

Authorities have reiterated that action will be taken against all who violate public safety laws, regardless of their status.

Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now