Paper leak scandal hits Pakistan Airports Authority’s AD Security recruitment test

KARACHI – A paper leak scandal has hit the recruitment test for the post of assistant director security at Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA).

Reports said the PAA administration has initiated an investigation into the paper leak, focusing on who leaked the paper on social media and how it was leaked. The investigation is being led by the Director of HR at the Pakistan Airports Authority.

According to the initial investigation by the Pakistan Airports Authority, the paper for the AD Security post was allegedly leaked on social media by a candidate named Shan Ali Jakhroani.

However, how the paper was leaked—whether through a mobile phone or a pen with a hidden device—is also being examined as part of the probe.

The paper for the post of Assistant Director Security at PAA was held on June 22, and the test was. It has been stated that the candidate who leaked the paper has been disqualified.

Further details revealed that a page of the paper was leaked on social media at 3:00 PM, and after leaking it, the paper was deleted. The PAA investigation team matched the leaked paper with the test paper of Shan Ali Jakhroani.