Asif Zardari to be removed as president of Pakistan, claims senior journalist

ISLAMABAD – Senior journalist Azaz Syed has reiterated his claim regarding an alleged plan to remove President Asif Ali Zardari from office.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter), Azaz stated that some individuals have raised objections and labeled his report as incorrect, but he stands firmly by the information.

He emphasized, “No responsible journalist would report such a serious matter without proper verification.”

He further reminded people that in the past, several of his reports were initially denied or considered unbelievable—such as the resignation of former President Pervez Musharraf or the data leak related to General Asim Munir—but were later proven accurate.

Azaz urged people to wait and see how the situation unfolds.

It is worth noting that a few days ago, he claimed that a plan to remove President Zardari had already been formulated and that initial steps had been taken.

The report has sparked widespread debate on social media, with some calling it speculative.

It came after The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has restored the reserved seats in the National Assembly and all four provincial assemblies in light of a recent Supreme Court verdict.

According to the ECP’s announcement, 19 reserved seats in the National Assembly, 25 in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, 27 in the Punjab Assembly, and 3 in the Sindh Assembly have been reinstated — totaling 74 seats.

With this development, previous notifications regarding the withdrawal of PTI candidates on reserved seats have been nullified. The ECP has officially withdrawn its notifications dated July 24 and July 29, 2024.