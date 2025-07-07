PSX crosses 133,000-mark for first time amid strong buying spree

KARACHI – The benchmark KSE-100 Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has soared past the 133,000 mark for the first time in history as bulls continue to rule the trading floor on Monday

The index registered a robust gain of 1,308 points during intraday trading, reflecting a 0.99 percent increase, fueled by aggressive institutional buying.

The surge in equities is largely attributed to a shift in liquidity from fixed income to equities, as lower yields and higher taxation on fixed income instruments push investors toward the stock market.

Market optimism was further supported by key positive economic indicators. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for June 2025 eased to 3.23pc, down from 3.46pc a month earlier.

Additionally, the trade deficit for June shrank to $2.3 billion, showing a 9% month-on-month and **3% year-on-year decline.

Another major boost came from the State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) weekly report, showing a significant rise in foreign reserves by $3.7 billion, bringing the total to $12.73 billion.

With improving macroeconomic fundamentals and renewed investor confidence, analysts expect market momentum to remain strong in the near term.