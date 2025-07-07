Tragedy in Shahdara: 13-year-old driver hits motorcyclists, claims one life

LAHORE – A tragic road accident occurred in Shahdara where a 13 to 14-year-old boy, identified as Hasher, was found driving a car that led to a fatal crash.

According to police reports, the incident took place near Main Road Shahdara Town, close to Sangeet Cinema.

Hasher first collided with a motorcycle, after which the car went out of control and rammed into multiple motorcycles parked outside a nearby shop.

Police confirmed that the accident resulted in the death of one person, while several others sustained injuries. The injured and the deceased were immediately shifted to the hospital for medical assistance.

Local residents managed to apprehend the young driver on the spot and handed him over to the police.

Authorities are now investigating the incident and have reiterated the dangers of underage driving, urging parents to act responsibly to avoid such tragic events.

In Punjab, driving under the legal age is strictly prohibited under the Motor Vehicle Ordinance. The minimum legal age for driving a motorcycle or car is 18 years, and individuals must possess a valid driving license.

Underage driving is a punishable offense, with penalties including fines, vehicle impoundment, and possible legal action against guardians. Authorities frequently conduct crackdowns to prevent underage drivers, ensuring public safety and reducing road accidents across the province.