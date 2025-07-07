Pakistan weather update July 2025: Moderate to heavy monsoon rainfall predicted

ISLAMABAD – National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) of NDMA has issued a weather outlook for the period of till 10th July 2025, forecasting moderate to heavy monsoon rainfall across various parts of the country.

This weather system is driven by enhanced moisture inflow from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea, combined with a prevailing westerly wave.

Most of the rainfall accumulation is expected in the catchment areas of major rivers, particularly in North-Eastern and Central Punjab, Lower Sindh, Southern and North-Eastern Balochistan, Central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and parts of Gilgit-Baltistan.

As a result, increased water flows are expected in major rivers, especially the Kabul, Indus, and Chenab. Rivers at Tarbela, Kalabagh, and Chashma are currently at low flood levels and may see further rise, while River Chenab at Marala and Qadirabad is likely to reach low flood levels during this period.

River Swat and Panjkora, along with their tributary streams and nullahs, may swell due to heavy rainfall in their catchments.

In North-Eastern Punjab, nullahs originating from the Pir Panjal range could experience significant swelling, leading to localized flooding. Similarly, River Jhelum in AJ&K and its tributaries face the risk of flash flooding, while River Chitral and its associated streams are also likely to see localized flash floods.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, River Hunza and its nullahs may rise rapidly, and in Southern Balochistan, streams from the Kirthar Range, particularly in Awaran and Khuzdar along with nullahs in the districts of Jhal Magsi, Kachi, Sibi, Qila Saifullah, Zhob, and Musakhel are also expected to swell.

NDMA advises residents living near flood prone rivers and streams including Indus, Kabul, Chenab, Jhelum, Swat, Panjkora, Chitral, Hunza, Gaj, Zhob, Nari, and the Kachi Plains to remain vigilant for sudden rises in water levels, especially during night hours and periods of heavy rainfall.

The public is strongly urged to avoid crossing causeways, low bridges, and inundated roads and to stay updated through official flood alerts via television and mobile notifications.

Communities should secure valuables and livestock on higher ground, prepare emergency kits with food, water, and medicines for 3 to 5 days, and identify safe evacuation routes in advance.

Urban authorities are advised to ensure dewatering pumps and machinery are in place to handle potential water accumulation.

NDMA remains in close coordination with PDMAs, district administrations, and other relevant departments to monitor the evolving situation and ensure timely response and public safety.