Turkey, Egypt extend condolences to Pakistan after Ghotki train accident

LAHORE – Turkey and Egypt have sent condolences to the people of Pakistan over the Ghotki train accident that left more than 40 people dead and dozens injured.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry in a statement said, “We are deeply saddened to receive the news that as a result of a train crash in the Ghotki district of Sindh province in Pakistan today more than 30 people lost their lives and many others were injured”.

“We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who have lost their lives in this tragic accident, a speedy recovery to those who were injured and convey our condolences to the friendly government and the brotherly people of Pakistan,” it added

The Egyptian foreign ministry also showed solidarity with Pakistan after the deadly train crash.

The ministry said that it “extends its sincere condolences and sympathy to friendly Pakistan and the relatives of the innocent victims”.

“The Egyptian government and people affirm their solidarity and support to the government and people of friendly Pakistan amid this painful affliction,” read the statement.

It has also wished speedy recovery of people injured in the accident.

According to Railways officials, Sir Syed Express collided with the Millat Express between Raiti and Obaro Railway stations and fourteen bogies derailed.

Four bogies of Millat Express completely destroyed in the accident.

Relief and rescue efforts are in progress by Pakistan Army at the train incident site near Ghotki.

According ISPR, Pakistan Rangers troops, Army Urban Search and Rescue team, carrying cutter, hydraulic spreaders, life locators and search cameras specially flown from Rawalpindi, are busy in relief and rescue efforts.

Between 2013 and 2019, 150 people died in such train disasters.