Hania Aamir entertains fans with new viral video

Lollywood diva Hania Aamir’s bubbly persona and glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.
The 26-year-old, who has been praised for her performance in Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha, never missed a chance to entertain her admirers, and this time, she again left her fans mesmerized with her witty and hilarious nature.
The clip shows the star sitting in a vanity bus holding a phone. “Hania, I love you…”, a male voice in the video can be heard saying to Mere Humsafar star. The star then responded with a flying kiss and the clip ends with Hania's funny gesture.
Her latest clip amused the fans who took to the comment section to shower love on her.
Hania’s latest project has become a huge hit and is setting new records. It has earned widespread acclaim from audiences for its compelling acting performances, particularly the expressive faces, dynamic character portrayals, and engaging dialogue delivery of the lead actors.
KARACHI – For the third straight session, the Pakistani rupee on Tuesday appreciated against the dollar as the country secured funds from China while virtual talks with IMF continue for bailout funds.
The local currency registered marginal gains against the greenback and was up 0.44 percent during the early hours of trading. PKR was quoted at 276.70, with an increase of Rs1.22 against the high-flying US dollar in the inter-bank market.
The local currency settled at 277.92, with an appreciation of 0.19% against the US dollar on Monday as foreign exchange reserve held by the country’s central bank shored up after receiving a lifeline of $500 million from the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC).
This is an intra-day update
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs197,600 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs169,410.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Karachi
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Islamabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Peshawar
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Quetta
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Sialkot
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Attock
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Gujranwala
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Jehlum
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Multan
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Gujrat
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Nawabshah
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Chakwal
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Hyderabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Nowshehra
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Sargodha
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Faisalabad
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
|Mirpur
|PKR 197,600
|PKR 2,200
