Hania Aamir entertains fans with new viral video

Lollywood diva Hania Aamir’s bubbly persona and glamorous looks are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.

The 26-year-old, who has been praised for her performance in Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha, never missed a chance to entertain her admirers, and this time, she again left her fans mesmerized with her witty and hilarious nature.

The clip shows the star sitting in a vanity bus holding a phone. “Hania, I love you…”, a male voice in the video can be heard saying to Mere Humsafar star. The star then responded with a flying kiss and the clip ends with Hania's funny gesture.

Her latest clip amused the fans who took to the comment section to shower love on her.

Hania’s latest project has become a huge hit and is setting new records. It has earned widespread acclaim from audiences for its compelling acting performances, particularly the expressive faces, dynamic character portrayals, and engaging dialogue delivery of the lead actors.