NADRA issues notices to 1,000 families over suspicious identity documents

Nadra Cnic Fee Update In Pakistan January 2025

PESHAWAR – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has issued notices to one thousand suspicious families, instructing them to appear before inquiry committees.

It warned that those who fail to appear will have their identity cards and other documents blocked.

On the other hand, the registration authority has paced up the work to block the Pakistani national cards that have been illegally obtained by Afghan traders.

Authorities have completed lists of Afghan refugees who have illegally obtained Pakistani identity cards while some of them have obtained passport in Peshawar.

In November 2023, Pakistan launched a repatriation programme aimed at returning millions of Afghans to their home country due to various reasons, including security.

Pakistan currently hosts more than 2.5 million Afghan refugees, according to government estimates. About half of them are registered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Authorities said those registered earlier had their stay extended until June 2025, adding that they would not be arrested or deported until the extension period expires.

Meanwhile, the South Asian country has set March 31 as the deadline to expel Afghan refugees from Islamabad and Rawalpindi. They will be deported if they are not relocated to the host countries that agreed to take them after the Taliban regained power in 2021

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

