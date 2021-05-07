Pakistan observes Jumatul Wida as Al-Quds Day in solidarity with Palestinians

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Friday marked Jumatul Wida as Al-Quds Day in order to express solidarity with people of Palestine who are braving atrocities of Israeli Zionist regime.

After offering Friday prayers, Muslims carried out rallies in line with the SOPs announced by the government to slow the spread of COVID-19 as Pakistan faces third wave of the pandemic.

Ulema and religious leaders in their sermons called for greater unity among the Muslim Ummah and urged for making a joint struggle for freedom of Palestine.

They also offered prayers for the independence of Kashmir, Palestine and other parts of world where Muslims are struggling for their right to self-determination.

Due to COVID-19, several religious and organisations including Milli Yakjehti Council held events o small scale to mark the Al-Quds Day.

It may be mentioned that Iranian spiritual leader Imam Khomeini in 1979 had urged the Muslims to observe the last Friday of the holy month as Al-Quds Day to draw the world attention to the gross violations of Israeli Zionists regime against Palestinians.

Meanwhile, faithful hailing from twin cities offered 'Jumatul-Wida' prayers with great religious solemnity and fervour at Faisal Masjid.

Special arrangements were made by Dawah academy of International Islamic University (IIU) to ensure the implementation of COVID-19 SOPs.

Annual Mehfil-e-Shabeena is being held at Faisal Mosque Islamabad tonight. The event is being held Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Selected Qaris will recite the whole Quran in last five nights of the Ramadan.

Ish'a prayer at Faisal Mosque is offered at 8:45 p.m., while Shabeena will start at 9 p.m. Seven Siparas will be recited daily, while on 29th of Ramadan, two Siparas will be recited.

The aspirant citizens have been asked to strictly follow SOPs to contain the spread of coronavirus.