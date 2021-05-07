10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan

The month of Ramadan is the best month of the year. It comes pre-packed with blessings, opportunities for huge rewards and a chance to attain Allah’s unlimited mercy. Undoubtedly the most valuable of these nights are the last ten, with the greatest night of all being Laylatul-Qadr – the Night of Power.

Here are some tips for being focused during the last Ashra of Ramadan.

All is Not Lost

With hectic schedules and the prompt hustle bustle of life, we as Muslims are bound to question and measure how much we indulged in praying and good deeds. In the last ten days, rather than wasting time reflecting on our previous actions, one should start praying. The moment of forgiveness could be today or anytime in the coming days so it’s not a defeated battle.

Understand

Apart from the daily recitation of the Quran, focus on the meaning of the words in the holy book. Take a little time to read the Tafseer of Surah al-Qadr to understand what actually happens.

27th Ramadan

Truly an auspicious night to the core , one should completely utilise the night to its maximum potential. But this notion of waiting till 27th Night to give it your “all” is somehow inaccurate. One should get engrossed in praying for the last 10 days rather than keeping the target of Laylatul-Qadr in mind.

Follow the Sunnah

During this troublesome time, where the molvis preachers might themselves be victims of uncertainty, Sunnah is the perfect code to follow. The Prophet (sallAllahu ‘alaihi wa sallam) guided us simply: “Whoever stays up and prays on Laylat al-Qadr out of faith and in the hope of reward, his previous sins will be forgiven.”

Prophetic Du’a

Memorise and keep asking the dua’ taught by Rasulullah (sallAllahu ‘alaihi wa sallam): “Allaahumma innaka ‘afuwwun tuhibb al-‘afwa fa’affu ‘anni” (O Allaah, You are forgiving and You love forgiveness, so forgive me).

Relax

Ramadan in extreme weathers is bound to be super hectic and full of exhaustion. To avoid fatigue, it’s is advisable to take brief naps during the day, if possible. After a brief nap, refresh yourself and get ready for daily prayers.

Don’t Neglect your Family

Keep the worldly chores separate and spare time for you family . Reconnect with them and make sure that the family prays together. Rasulullah made it a point to wake up his wives throughout these nights. Even though the children cannot stay up late they should be encouraged to pray .

Keep clean and Dress tidy

In Islam, the emphasis on cleanliness cannot be ignored. Hence before started the praying regime, one should dress and be clean. Moreover, the way we dress and prepare has a big effect on our psychology so taking a bath, wearing clean clothes and perfume will give a refreshing feeling.

Avoid Social Media

Social media can be like an illusion where escape can get difficult. Rather than wasting time surfacing and mindlessly scrolling, Muslims should invest their time wisely and seek forgiveness from the Almighty.

Disconnect with the world, and connect with Allah. Hence, it is suggested to maintain distance from the internet.

Patience is the Key

With haphazard routine of fasting, praying and juggling everyday task, the last 10 days might be tiring. Keeping in view the excitement for Eid, one should not disregard the utmost importance of the last Ashra of Ramadan and patienly pray and thank Allah for the blessing in his/her life. Balance is mandatory to have a happy life.