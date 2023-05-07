Votes being counted after elections in 63 LG constituencies in Sindh

KARACHI – Votes are being counted after completion of the voting process in the remaining 63 local bodies constituencies in five divisions of Sindh.
A number of violent incidents marred the polling process in parts of the province earlier in the day.
Voting took place continuously from 8am to 5pm in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Khairpur and other places. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had allowed the voters present inside the polling stations to cast their votes even after 5pm.
According to the ECP spokeswoman, voting started on time and went well in every constituency.
"The central control room in Islamabad is keeping an eye on the voting process. The monitoring team is present along with ECP Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal," according to a statement issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).
According to the media, issues in a few electoral areas were fixed well before time and the accusations "were of a minor nature regarding fights between employees".
All voting places were watched over by the District Central election commissioner, who made sure to review all complaints.
"The problem at Rasheedabad, New Karachi, was also fixed," the official said, adding that the voting process proceeded without any interuption.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 07, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.4
|287.65
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|316.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.8
|762.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|214
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.06
|41.44
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.93
|42.33
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.15
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|926.72
|935.72
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.60
|64.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.01
|177.01
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|737.24
|745.24
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.95
|78.65
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.47
|27.78
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.25
|322.74
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.4
|8.55
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 225,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs193,080.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Karachi
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Islamabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Peshawar
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Quetta
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Sialkot
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Attock
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Gujranwala
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Jehlum
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Multan
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Gujrat
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Nawabshah
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Chakwal
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Hyderabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Nowshehra
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Sargodha
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Faisalabad
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
|Mirpur
|PKR 225,000
|PKR 2,760
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.