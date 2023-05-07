Votes being counted after elections in 63 LG constituencies in Sindh

KARACHI – Votes are being counted after completion of the voting process in the remaining 63 local bodies constituencies in five divisions of Sindh.

A number of violent incidents marred the polling process in parts of the province earlier in the day.

Voting took place continuously from 8am to 5pm in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Shikarpur, Ghotki, Khairpur and other places. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had allowed the voters present inside the polling stations to cast their votes even after 5pm.

According to the ECP spokeswoman, voting started on time and went well in every constituency.

"The central control room in Islamabad is keeping an eye on the voting process. The monitoring team is present along with ECP Special Secretary Zafar Iqbal," according to a statement issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

According to the media, issues in a few electoral areas were fixed well before time and the accusations "were of a minor nature regarding fights between employees".

All voting places were watched over by the District Central election commissioner, who made sure to review all complaints.

"The problem at Rasheedabad, New Karachi, was also fixed," the official said, adding that the voting process proceeded without any interuption.