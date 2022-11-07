PM Shehbaz terms climate change a challenge of century
PM Shehbaz terms climate change a challenge of century
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that deliberations by the world leaders at COP27, UN climate summit, will shape the future of our struggle against climate change.

In a tweet on Monday, the prime minister termed climate change a challenge of the century.

He wrote, “The deliberations by the world leaders will shape the future of our struggle against climate change. What we face today is the challenge of the century. We have a duty to leave a clean & green environment to our coming generations. At #COP27, we should vow to succeed at all costs.”

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday left for Egypt to attend the UN climate summit, COP27.

The premier in a series of tweets, shared that the climate conference “can be a watershed in humanity’s fight against climate change and global warming”.

