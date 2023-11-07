No end in sight to Gaza violence as death toll mounts to 10,000

Israeli bombardment intensifies and Gaza evolves into ‘a graveyard for children’
GAZA CITY – Innocent people are getting caught in the Gaza massacre, as diplomatic efforts are apparently failing, and after 31 days of continuous bombardment, the death toll in the enclave surpassed 10,000 mark.
The conflict in war-torn Gaza has entered its second month, with no end in sight to the violence and bloodshed being conducted by Israeli forces.
Reports in international media suggest that death tally will exceed as thousands of people remain under the rubble of razed buildings.
Amid the dire situation, the number of those injured since last month increased to 25,000, with global leaders calling for a ceasefire.
Tel Aviv conducted over a dozen attacks last night, killing more than 250 people as innocent people are coming under fire amid an operation against the Palestinian armed group Hamas.
As the bombardment intensified, several hospitals in Gaza have been forced to suspend operations while UN reports said that more than 1.5 million people have been displaced.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of the rise in dollar demand for import payments.
The currency market of the crisis hit country witness a lot of buying of greenback for import payments.
In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 284.9 for buying and 287.65 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 306.5 for buying and 309 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 76.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.9
|287.65
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.25
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.3
|77.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.7
|763.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.86
|41.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|918.19
|927.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.76
|26.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.1
|318.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a marginal decline in Pakistan in line with downward trend in the international market.
On Tuesday, the price of a 24-karat gold single tola price plunged by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642.
22 Karat gold price for Tuesday stands at Rs198,824, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs189,788 and single tola of 18k gold hovers around Rs162,675.00.
In international market, the price of the precious commodity went down by $9 to close at $2003.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Karachi
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Quetta
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Attock
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Multan
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.