No end in sight to Gaza violence as death toll mounts to 10,000

GAZA CITY – Innocent people are getting caught in the Gaza massacre, as diplomatic efforts are apparently failing, and after 31 days of continuous bombardment, the death toll in the enclave surpassed 10,000 mark.

The conflict in war-torn Gaza has entered its second month, with no end in sight to the violence and bloodshed being conducted by Israeli forces.

Reports in international media suggest that death tally will exceed as thousands of people remain under the rubble of razed buildings.

Amid the dire situation, the number of those injured since last month increased to 25,000, with global leaders calling for a ceasefire.

Tel Aviv conducted over a dozen attacks last night, killing more than 250 people as innocent people are coming under fire amid an operation against the Palestinian armed group Hamas.

As the bombardment intensified, several hospitals in Gaza have been forced to suspend operations while UN reports said that more than 1.5 million people have been displaced.