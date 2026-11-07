AJK Chief Secretary under fire for ‘Threatening’ Journalist over Rawalakot Questions

ISLAMABAD – Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chief Secretary Khushal Khan allegedly intimidated parliamentary correspondent Haider Shirazi for questioning him about the escalating violence and crackdown in Rawalakot.

The confrontation, captured in a clip that went viral across social media, triggered criticism over conduct of senior government official and raised concerns about press freedom, transparency and the right of journalists to question those holding public office.

راولاکوٹ اور کشمیر سے متعلق سوال پوچھنے پر چیف سیکرٹری کی جیو نیوز کے نمائندے حیدر شیرازی کو دھمکی، کہا کہ اگر یہ ویڈیو یا سوال میڈیا پر آیا تو اچھا نہیں ہو گا۔ اندازہ لگائیں کیا صورت حال ہے۔۔۔ https://t.co/nmc2B015LD — Nadir Baloch (@BalochNadir5) November 5, 2026

Shirazi approached chief secretary seeking answers about worsening situation in Rawalakot, where violent clashes between security forces and protesters have intensified tensions across the region. The interaction took an unexpected turn when the senior bureaucrat warned the journalist against broadcasting or sharing the conversation online

The chief secretary cautioned that it would not be good for the journalist if the footage, recording or questions appeared on TV or social media. The reported remarks sparked accusations of intimidation, with critics questioning why a senior official would seek to discourage the publication of questions about a matter of significant public interest.

The controversy placed Khushal Khan, a retired flight lieutenant and Pakistan Administrative Service officer who has served as AJK chief secretary since late 2024, at the centre of questions about official accountability.

Critics argue that journalists have a professional responsibility to seek explanations from government officials, particularly when security operations result in allegations of deaths, injuries and excessive force.

AJK Police Chief snatches Journalist’s Mic

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Inspector General of Police Liaquat Malik sparked controversy after reportedly snatching a microphone from journalist Haider Shirazi during a tense exchange over the bodies of protesters killed in recent unrest.

In September, Shirazi questioned police chief about protest-related deaths. Malik appeared visibly agitated and took hold of the reporter’s microphone, abruptly interrupting the questioning. The confrontation unfolded amid growing scrutiny of security operations and violent clashes between protesters and law enforcement personnel across Azad Kashmir.

The confrontation involving the journalist comes amid fresh security crisis in Rawalakot, where security forces carried out a major operation against violent activists of banned Jammu Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC).

Poonch region police defended the operation, maintaining that security personnel were attempting to remove illegal barricades and reopen public roads when armed individuals allegedly associated with the protesting group began firing.

AJK administration maintained that the protest site near Rawalakot’s main bus terminal had effectively become an unlawful occupation, disrupting public movement and creating difficulties for residents and law enforcement agencies. Officials alleged that protesters had blocked important routes for months, affecting transportation and normal commercial activity.