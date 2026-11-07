Meera breaks down in Tears over Sister’s Cancer Battle amid UK Visa Crisis

LAHORE (Daily Pakistan) – Actress Meera’s family is facing a difficult phase of life as her younger sister Shaista Abbas is battling cancer in UK, while longstanding visa complications reportedly prevent the actress from travelling to London to be by her side.

In a heartbreaking social media update, the Lollywood star shared a picture of her ailing sister, revealing the visible impact of her illness and treatment. The picture, showing Shaista experiencing hair loss, sparked an outpouring of sympathy and prayers from fans. Meera termed her sister’s health crisis as one of most painful experiences of her life and appealed to the public to pray for her recovery.

The emotional message comes amid reports that Shaista has been battling advanced-stage cancer, with concerns about her deteriorating condition first attracting public attention in September 2026.

For Meera, the crisis has become particularly distressing because she has reportedly been unable to reunite with her sister during this difficult period. While Shaista undergoes treatment in Britain, Meera’s attempts to travel to London have reportedly been complicated by unresolved immigration issues.

The actress previously sought intervention from British authorities and Pakistani officials, requesting a visa on humanitarian grounds so she could support her younger sister.

During an earlier appeal in September, Meera was reportedly in New York, while Shaista was staying in London alongside their mother, Shafqat Zahra Bukhari, and brother, Saeed Hussain Abbas. Despite repeated requests, reports circulating in early November suggest that the actress had still not been able to reach her sister.

The latest family emergency has also brought renewed attention to Meera’s longstanding difficulties with British immigration authorities. The actress has previously been associated with reports of a 10-year UK entry ban, allegedly originating from discrepancies or misunderstandings in an earlier visa application.

Family members suggested that a minor error involving the wording of her application contributed to the immigration dispute. However, the precise circumstances surrounding the reported restriction and Meera’s current visa status remain unclear.

Meera’s younger sister, Shaista Abbas also worked in Pakistan’s showbiz industry. Before moving abroad, she appeared in several TV productions, including the drama serial Seep. She later relocated to UK to pursue higher education and establish her professional career.

Shaista’s relationship with Meera extends beyond their family bond, with relatives previously describing the actress as a major source of financial and emotional support. Following their father’s death, Meera reportedly took family responsibilities, helping her siblings pursue their education and supporting their living arrangements overseas.

As Meera is asking for help, social media users responded with messages of solidarity, prayers for her recovery and expressions of sympathy for the family.