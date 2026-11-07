Fans Go Gaga over Abu Bakar, Zaryab’s Romantic Chemistry in Dar-e-Nijaat

KARACHI – Pakistani TV’s latest romantic obsession takes social media by storm, as tender chemistry between Sheheryar Munawar and Dur-e-Fishan Saleem in Dar-e-Nijaat sends fans into a frenzy.

The drama’s latest episodes brings moments audiences had been waiting for, with Abu Bakar and Zaryab finally allowing romance to blossom after a painful journey marked by heartbreak, betrayal and emotional struggles.

The drama hits new rating charts, with its lead couple’s first dinner date drawing attention online. From playful flirting to simple bowl of noodles, seemingly ordinary moments have turned into memorable romantic scenes that viewers cannot stop discussing.

After weeks of emotional distance, hesitation and quiet gestures of affection, Abu Bakar and Zaryab’s relationship appears to be entering an entirely different chapter. Episode 28, aired around November 6, brings viewers closer to the affectionate side of their marriage, offering a refreshing contrast to the intense emotional turmoil that previously dominated the storyline.

Their much-discussed dinner outing is filled with lighthearted conversations, teasing exchanges and tender expressions that have left fans celebrating the couple’s growing closeness. While the romantic atmosphere has attracted considerable attention, it is a modest noodles scene that has particularly resonated with viewers.

For Zaryab, who has spent much of the drama struggling with the psychological consequences of betrayal, enjoying a carefree moment represents more than just a romantic outing. It shows that the young woman is gradually rediscovering the happiness, confidence and spontaneity that once defined her personality.

Another scene involving Abu Bakar’s suggestion of a shopping trip has generated equally enthusiastic reactions. Fans believe the plan is less about shopping and more about his desire to enjoy additional time with his wife.

The latest romantic developments carry greater emotional weight because of the circumstances that initially brought the couple together. Zaryab, portrayed by Dur-e-Fishan Saleem, begins her journey as a privileged, carefree young woman whose life takes a devastating turn following betrayal by Zamil, played by Nameer Nawaz Khan.

Once emotionally shattered by the actions of someone she had trusted since childhood, Zaryab finds herself navigating complicated relationships, painful memories and overwhelming uncertainty.

Her eventual marriage to Abu Bakar, portrayed by Sheheryar Munawar, introduces an unexpected possibility of emotional recovery. Unlike the relationship that left her devastated, Abu Bakar offers patience, reassurance and respect, refusing to define his wife by the painful experiences of her past.

His approach gradually helps Zaryab lower her emotional barriers, making room for trust and affection. The couple’s recent embrace, comforting interactions and playful exchanges have therefore become important milestones in a relationship that has developed gradually rather than through instant attraction.

The romantic pairing has become a major attraction for fans, who have given Abu Bakar and Zaryab the affectionate nickname “Abzar.” Their chemistry has inspired discussions, fan edits and enthusiastic reactions across digital platforms.