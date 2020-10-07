PIA cuts fare for Canada flights by 15%
06:12 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines has decreased air fare for flights to Canada by 15 percent in order to facilitate passengers.
According to PIA spokesperson, 15% reduction in flights from Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad to Toronto will provide cheaper travel facilities to passengers.
Last month, the national flag carrier had cut fare for inbound flights from Toronto to Pakistan by up to 15%.
The PIA also announced a reduction of up to 20 per cent in fares for senior citizens on domestic and inbound flights.
