Punjab approves necessary amendments in Local Government Act 2019
Web Desk
12:55 PM | 7 Oct, 2020
Share

LAHORE – The Cabinet meeting of the Punjab province, chaired by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, has approved necessary amendments in Punjab Local Government Act 2019 during its meeting in the city today (Wednesday).

The meeting also gave approval to changes in licensing regime to facilitate business community and also decided to end the local government' licensing fee for professionals.

Punjab Cabinet also approved procurement of three lac ton import sugar from Trading Corporation of Pakistan.

The meeting set up a Ministerial Committee to set an official price of sugar cane which will present its recommendations in three days.

The Chief Minister ordered an indiscriminate crackdown against hoarders and profiteers and directed to provide relief to the public.

