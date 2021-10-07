Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates on 07 October 2021
09:31 AM | 7 Oct, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 07, 2021 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|171
|172
|Euro
|EUR
|197
|199
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|232
|234.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|47.3
|48
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|45.4
|46
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|122.5
|124
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.7
|388.46
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|134.5
|137
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.75
|23.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.45
|23.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.65
|16.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.1
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.6
|484.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.45
|36.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.3
|97
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.5
|17.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.7
|394.7
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.8
|40.4
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|123.5
|125
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|18.3
|18.55
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.8
|160.7
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.8
|4.9
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:31 AM | 7 Oct, 2021
- Covid-19: Pakistan's death toll crosses 28,000 mark with 46 new ...09:11 AM | 7 Oct, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 07 October 202108:44 AM | 7 Oct, 2021
- Earthquake kills at least 20, injures over 300 in Balochistan08:02 AM | 7 Oct, 2021
- What is the controversy surrounding NAB chairman’s extension?11:55 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
Resham and Meera's adorable video goes viral
06:36 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
- Saba Qamar and Bilal Saeed to be indicted in mosque sanctity case07:00 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
- Armeena Khan slams celebrities who use 'religious extremism' for ...06:14 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
- Mahira Khan feels humbled over comparison with legendary Sri Devi05:30 PM | 6 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021