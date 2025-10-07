How much are Pakistanis paying for 1GB of Mobile Data in 2025?

ISLAMABAD – More Pakistanis are turning to their phones, and the numbers tell story. With an uptick in sale, an avaerage Pakistani now uses 8.4 GB of mobile data each month, up from just 4.9 GB four years back.

From doom scrolling on Insta, FB and other portals to streaming videos and working remotely, mobile connectivity has become a lifeline, even as prices rise slightly and the economy faces challenges.

Recent data shared by State of Apps 202 shows average mobile user now consumes 8.4 GB of data per month, up from 7.4 GB last year and just 4.9 GB in 2020.

The cost of mobile data also jumped slightly to Rs26.6 per GB, and average monthly revenue per user reached Rs276. Analysts caution that affordability and limited infrastructure could affect future growth, emphasizing the need for continued investment to ensure faster and more reliable connectivity.

Mobile data usage nationwide reached 13,002 petabytes in Fiscal Year 2024, which was 20percent increase from the previous year, while fixed broadband traffic rose 29% to 12,120 petabytes. The surge in world’s fifth most populated country is smartphone adoption, expanded 4G coverage, and increased use of streaming, social media, and remote work applications.

Broadband penetration rose to 57%, supported by the shift from older 2G and 3G networks to faster connections. However, infrastructure challenges persist, with only 9% of mobile towers connected to fiber networks.