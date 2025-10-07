Pakistan’s Sidra Ameen among ICC Women’s Player of the Month nominees for September

DUBAI – ICC has announced the nominations for the Women’s Player of the Month for September.

According to details, the nominated players include Pakistan’s Sidra Ameen, India’s Smriti Mandhana, and South Africa’s Tazmin Brits.

Mandhana was named Player of the Series in the home ODI series against Australia, while Sidra Ameen and Tazmin Brits showcased outstanding performances in the Pakistan–South Africa ODI series.

Meanwhile, for the Men’s Player of the Month, two Indian players and one Zimbabwean have been nominated — Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav for their brilliant Asia Cup performances, and Brian Bennett for scoring 497 runs at an average of 55.22 in his last nine T20I matches.