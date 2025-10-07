Tickets for Pakistan–South Africa Test series now on sale

LAHORE – Tickets for the two-match Test series between Pakistan and South Africa are now available for purchase. Fans can buy them online via the official platform, while physical tickets will be sold at TCS Express Centres starting Thursday, October 8.

The first Test will take place at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore from October 12–16, followed by the second Test at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20–24. Both matches are part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025–27.

Tickets for the six white-ball matches—three T20Is and three ODIs—will be available from October 16 both online and at TCS outlets.

Entry for all five days of the first Test in Lahore will be free for spectators in General, First-Class, Premium, and VIP enclosures. However, VIP seats at the Iqbal End (Waqar Younis, Wasim Akram) and Jinnah End (Majid Khan, Zaheer Abbas) are priced between Rs800 and Rs1,000.

For the second Test in Rawalpindi, entry will also be free for most enclosures. The PCB Gallery tickets cost Rs800 for the first four days and Rs1,000 on Day 5, while Platinum Box seats are priced at Rs8,000 and Rs10,000, respectively.

The white-ball leg begins with the first T20I in Rawalpindi on October 28, followed by two matches in Lahore on October 31 and November 1. General tickets are priced at Rs400, First-Class at Rs600, Premium at Rs700, and VIP at Rs800–2,500, depending on enclosure.

The three ODIs will be held at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, on November 4, 6, and 8. Ticket prices range from Rs400 (General) to Rs3,000 (VIP Ground Floor).

Historically, Pakistan and South Africa have met 30 times in Test cricket—Pakistan have won six, South Africa 17, and seven matches ended in draws.