Wasim Akram slams Indian media for using his photo in spy arrest reports

By Web Desk
9:02 pm | Oct 7, 2025
Wasim Akram Slams Indian Media For Using His Photo In Spy Arrest Reports

Former Pakistan cricket captain and legendary fast bowler Wasim Akram lashed out at the media for using his photo in reports about a man arrested in India with the same name.

In a social media post, Akram advised everyone to double-check any account or person using his name on social platforms before believing or sharing such news.

He claimed that a man named Wasim Akram had been arrested in India on espionage charges, but Indian news channels mistakenly used his image in their reports.

In a sarcastic tone, Akram said in Punjabi, “Koun log ho tusi, kithon aaye ho? No checks, no balance — just random comments without even seeing it’s not my account!”

He further advised fans to stay calm and verify information before reacting.

It is worth mentioning that a YouTuber named Wasim Akram was recently arrested in Haryana, India, on allegations of spying for Pakistan.

