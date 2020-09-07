Job search made easier for Pakistani youth with this newly launched portal

ISLAMABAD - The federal government has launched National Jobs Portal he portal under Prime Minister Youth Development Program in order to connect certified skilled youth with potential employers.

The portal will provide details about vacant posts in federal and provincial departments and others.

With the help of the portal, the applicants will be able to apply for the vacant position from their home.

The portal has been developed by Ministry of Information Technology’s NITP wing.

The National Job Portal would serve as a one-stop data bank for employment in order to bridge the void between demand and supply sides, said a press release.

On demand side, the portal would link all major local and international job providers like government departments, Chambers of Commerce and Industries, CPEC Centre of Excellence, Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), and Pakistan Overseas Employment Promoters Association (POEPA).

On supply side, it would collect data of all certified professionals and graduates of technical and vocational training institutes from Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC), Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) and all provincial TEVTAs and Training bodies across the country.

In this way the portal would help to connect job seekers with the job providers relevant to their education and skills both in the local and international labor market.