President Alvi confers 44 civil awards on 44 individuals over meritorious services 

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday conferred civil awards upon 44 individuals for their meritorious services in their respective fields.

He conferred the awards on them at an investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad today.

These included: one Hilal-e-Shujaat, three Hilal-e-Imtiaz, six Sitara-e-Shujaat, nine Sitara-e-Imtiaz, four Pride of Performance, eleven Tamgha-e-Shujaat and ten Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

Among the prominent personalities who received the award were, Chief Executive Officer of Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi, Philanthropist and Educationist Master Ayub and Mountaineer Hassan Sadpara.