President Alvi confers 44 civil awards on 44 individuals over meritorious services 
Web Desk
10:47 PM | 7 Sep, 2020
President Alvi confers 44 civil awards on 44 individuals over meritorious services 
Share

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday conferred civil awards upon 44 individuals for their meritorious services in their respective fields.

He conferred the awards on them at an investiture ceremony at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad today.

These included: one Hilal-e-Shujaat, three Hilal-e-Imtiaz, six Sitara-e-Shujaat, nine Sitara-e-Imtiaz, four Pride of Performance, eleven Tamgha-e-Shujaat and ten Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

Among the prominent personalities who received the award were, Chief Executive Officer of Peshawar Zalmi Javed Afridi, Philanthropist and Educationist Master Ayub and Mountaineer Hassan Sadpara.

More From This Category
Federal Cabinet to review economic, political ...
10:54 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
Roof collapse claims six lives in Lahore
10:29 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
Pakistan Navy fully capable, vigilantly guarding ...
09:59 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
Pakistan Navy Day being observed today 
09:29 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
PM Imran directs NDMA to assess rain damages in ...
08:44 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
CPEC to expand further despite negative ...
11:37 PM | 7 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Selena Gomez says all her exes think she’s crazy
11:11 AM | 8 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr