IG Punjab-CCPO Lahore tussle takes ugly twist 

LAHORE – A tussle between the Punjab’s top police officer and his subordinate Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore has turned ugly as former has refused to continue his duties.

Local media citing sources said that Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir has informed Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Imran Khan about his reservations and refused to continue his job in the prevailing confronting situation.

“Either CCPO will remain in office or me,” the IG Punjab was quoted as saying.

Differences between the top police officials ensued after the Shaikh taunted his head during a meeting with Lahore police officials.

Umar Shaikh during the meeting told subordinates, “Go and tell the IG that I have become the CCPO”.

He had also barred the police officials from acting on the orders issued by the IG office.