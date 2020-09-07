IG Punjab-CCPO Lahore tussle takes ugly twist 
Web Desk
09:46 PM | 7 Sep, 2020
IG Punjab-CCPO Lahore tussle takes ugly twist 
Share

LAHORE – A tussle between the Punjab’s top police officer and his subordinate Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore has turned ugly as former has refused to continue his duties. 

Local media citing sources said that Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir has informed Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Imran Khan about his reservations and refused to continue his job in the prevailing confronting situation. 

“Either CCPO will remain in office or me,” the IG Punjab was quoted as saying. 

Differences between the top police officials ensued after the Shaikh taunted his head during a meeting with Lahore police officials. 

Umar Shaikh during the meeting told subordinates, “Go and tell the IG that I have become the CCPO”.

He had also barred the police officials from acting on the orders issued by the IG office. 

More From This Category
Federal Cabinet to review economic, political ...
10:54 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
Roof collapse claims six lives in Lahore
10:29 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
Pakistan Navy fully capable, vigilantly guarding ...
09:59 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
Pakistan Navy Day being observed today 
09:29 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
PM Imran directs NDMA to assess rain damages in ...
08:44 AM | 8 Sep, 2020
CPEC to expand further despite negative ...
11:37 PM | 7 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Selena Gomez says all her exes think she’s crazy
11:11 AM | 8 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr