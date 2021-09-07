Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 07 September 2021
08:45 AM | 7 Sep, 2021
Share
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 114,200 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 97,900 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 89,740 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 104,685.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,544
|Karachi
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,544
|Islamabad
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,544
|Peshawar
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,544
|Quetta
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,544
|Sialkot
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,544
|Attock
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,544
|Gujranwala
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,544
|Jehlum
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,544
|Multan
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,544
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,544
|Gujrat
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,544
|Nawabshah
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,544
|Chakwal
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,544
|Hyderabad
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,544
|Nowshehra
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,544
|Sargodha
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,544
|Faisalabad
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,544
|Mirpur
|PKR 114,200
|PKR 1,544
-
- PM Imran reiterates provision of justice in Pakistan01:44 PM | 7 Sep, 2021
- Stranded ship at Karachi beach rescued after 50 days01:15 PM | 7 Sep, 2021
- World's oldest Test cricketer succumbs to coronavirus at 9812:10 PM | 7 Sep, 2021
- 'Tight jeans, short shirts' banned as FDE issues dress code for ...11:45 AM | 7 Sep, 2021
- Money Heist famed Professor's doppelganger spotted in Pakistan07:07 PM | 6 Sep, 2021
- Shahroz Sabzwari praises ex-wife Syra over daughter's remarkable ...06:40 PM | 6 Sep, 2021
- Tiktok star Hareem Shah's new dance video goes viral05:01 PM | 6 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021