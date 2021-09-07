Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 07 September 2021
Web Desk
08:45 AM | 7 Sep, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 07 September 2021
Share

KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 114,200 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 97,900 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 89,740 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 104,685.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 114,200 PKR 1,544
Karachi PKR 114,200 PKR 1,544
Islamabad PKR 114,200 PKR 1,544
Peshawar PKR 114,200 PKR 1,544
Quetta PKR 114,200 PKR 1,544
Sialkot PKR 114,200 PKR 1,544
Attock PKR 114,200 PKR 1,544
Gujranwala PKR 114,200 PKR 1,544
Jehlum PKR 114,200 PKR 1,544
Multan PKR 114,200 PKR 1,544
Bahawalpur PKR 114,200 PKR 1,544
Gujrat PKR 114,200 PKR 1,544
Nawabshah PKR 114,200 PKR 1,544
Chakwal PKR 114,200 PKR 1,544
Hyderabad PKR 114,200 PKR 1,544
Nowshehra PKR 114,200 PKR 1,544
Sargodha PKR 114,200 PKR 1,544
Faisalabad PKR 114,200 PKR 1,544
Mirpur PKR 114,200 PKR 1,544

More From This Category
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 06 September ...
08:44 AM | 6 Sep, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 05 September ...
08:48 AM | 5 Sep, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 04 September ...
08:43 AM | 4 Sep, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 03 September ...
10:38 AM | 3 Sep, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 02 September ...
08:40 AM | 2 Sep, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 01 September ...
08:44 AM | 1 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Katrina Kaif raises the temperature with killer dance moves
01:45 PM | 7 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr