Anoushey Ashraf wins hearts with latest video
Web Desk
07:06 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
Anoushey Ashraf wins hearts with latest video
Source: Anoushay Ashraf (Instagram)
Share

Beautiful and gorgeous Pakistani actress Anoushey Ashraf has impressed fans with her beautiful smile and also has given her admirers some major travel and fashion goals through her Instagram handle.

Be it setting new trends or connecting with audiences, Anoushey is a force to be reckoned with given her charming persona.

This time around, the 39-year-old star won hearts when she posted an adorable video where she hilariously mimicked different types of fans during a cricket match. Needless to say, Anouhsay and her friend Dino's video is entertaining netizens.

"So which kinda cricket fan are you??? I’m the nervous kind! ????????‍♀️???? Good luck, team Pakistan! @dinoaliofficial #sports #cricket #instagram #instagood #pakvsind #indvspak #asiacup @babarazam therealpcb", captioned Anoushay.

Anoushey Ashraf induces nostalgia with new video 08:41 PM | 22 Aug, 2022

While many Pakistani celebrities sought to take a trip to exotic destinations for their summer vacations, video jockey ...

More From This Category
Mehar Bano pens a beautiful note of ...
07:30 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
Aima Baig slays style goals during London trip
05:31 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
Mathira reveals why she is a Virat Kohli fan
05:00 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
Hania Aamir and Rabya Kalsoom's new dance video ...
04:28 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
Zara Noor Abbas flaunts her glam look in latest ...
02:45 PM | 7 Sep, 2022
Kinza Hashmi and Shadab Khan spark dating rumours
02:16 PM | 7 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Anoushey Ashraf wins hearts with latest video
07:06 PM | 7 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr