Anoushey Ashraf wins hearts with latest video
Beautiful and gorgeous Pakistani actress Anoushey Ashraf has impressed fans with her beautiful smile and also has given her admirers some major travel and fashion goals through her Instagram handle.
Be it setting new trends or connecting with audiences, Anoushey is a force to be reckoned with given her charming persona.
This time around, the 39-year-old star won hearts when she posted an adorable video where she hilariously mimicked different types of fans during a cricket match. Needless to say, Anouhsay and her friend Dino's video is entertaining netizens.
"So which kinda cricket fan are you??? I’m the nervous kind! ????????♀️???? Good luck, team Pakistan! @dinoaliofficial #sports #cricket #instagram #instagood #pakvsind #indvspak #asiacup @babarazam therealpcb", captioned Anoushay.
