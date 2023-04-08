Grenade attack in Swabi kills KP police ASI, injures 2 constables

ISLAMABAD – An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of KP police was martyred while at least two constables were injured in a hand grenade attack near Yar Hussain Bazaar in Swabi.

Local cops told the media that ASI Sahir Khan and Constables Gul Nasib and Ijaz were deployed near Yar Hussain Bazaar. As the cops left for Iftar, unidentified militants hurled a hand grenade inside their vehicle and ASI embraced martyrdom in a fresh terror attack.

It was reported that one of the constables is critically injured and was shifted to Mardan for medical treatment.

فرض کی راہ میں ایک اور سپوت مادر وطن پر قربان



صوابی : یار حسین بازار میں دوران گشت پولیس کی گاڑی پر دہشتگردوں کا ہینڈ گرنیڈ حملہ، حملے سے اے ایس آئی ساحر خان شہادت کے عظیم مرتبے پر فائز ہوگئے جبکہ کانسٹیبل گل نصیب اور کانسٹیبل اعجاز شدید زخمی ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/PZqc0dv7XH — KP Police (@KP_Police1) April 7, 2023

Law enforcers cordoned off the areas and a search operation was launched to arrest the militants.

The recent development comes days after two police personnel were martyred in an attack targeting a police party in the country’s northwestern region.

KP and Balochistan, the two regions neighboring Afghanistan, witnessed a sharp escalation of attacks.

Pakistan's security forces continued operations against terrorism across the country, and hundreds of terrorists were killed in recent times.