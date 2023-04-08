Grenade attack in Swabi kills KP police ASI, injures 2 constables

ISLAMABAD – An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of KP police was martyred while at least two constables were injured in a hand grenade attack near Yar Hussain Bazaar in Swabi.
Local cops told the media that ASI Sahir Khan and Constables Gul Nasib and Ijaz were deployed near Yar Hussain Bazaar. As the cops left for Iftar, unidentified militants hurled a hand grenade inside their vehicle and ASI embraced martyrdom in a fresh terror attack.
It was reported that one of the constables is critically injured and was shifted to Mardan for medical treatment.
فرض کی راہ میں ایک اور سپوت مادر وطن پر قربان— KP Police (@KP_Police1) April 7, 2023
صوابی : یار حسین بازار میں دوران گشت پولیس کی گاڑی پر دہشتگردوں کا ہینڈ گرنیڈ حملہ، حملے سے اے ایس آئی ساحر خان شہادت کے عظیم مرتبے پر فائز ہوگئے جبکہ کانسٹیبل گل نصیب اور کانسٹیبل اعجاز شدید زخمی ہیں۔ pic.twitter.com/PZqc0dv7XH
Law enforcers cordoned off the areas and a search operation was launched to arrest the militants.
The recent development comes days after two police personnel were martyred in an attack targeting a police party in the country’s northwestern region.
KP and Balochistan, the two regions neighboring Afghanistan, witnessed a sharp escalation of attacks.
Pakistan's security forces continued operations against terrorism across the country, and hundreds of terrorists were killed in recent times.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 08, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289
|292.05
|Euro
|EUR
|314
|317
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.2
|79
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.69
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.25
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.24
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.31
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.99
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 214,450 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs183,860.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Karachi
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Quetta
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Attock
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Multan
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,450
|PKR 2,690
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.