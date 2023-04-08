PITB, JS Bank sign MoU to integrate Zindigi App with e-Pay Punjab

LAHORE – Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Zindigi, powered by JS Bank for the online payment of government receipts through e-Pay Punjab.

PITB Chairman, Faisal Yousaf and Chief Officer Zindigi, Noman Azhar signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organizations in a ceremony held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP).

As per the MoU, Zindigi, powered by JS Bank will be on-boarded for the digital integration of the Zindigi App with e-Pay Punjab. Moreover, PITB and Zindigi, powered by JS Bank will explore joint ventures for the digitization of government payments in Pakistan and around the globe.

The collection of bill payments under GoP biller is also included in the MoU. This collaboration will increase the number of customers using the bank's bill payment services as well as reduce the number of late payments and improvement in customer satisfaction levels