Street co-named after Pakistan’s national poet Allama Iqbal in New York City

NEW YORK – A Street in Queens, the largest of the five boroughs of New York City, has been named after Pakistan’s national poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal, a hero and a visionary figure known for his contributions to literature, philosophy, and his role in inspiring the creation of Pakistan.

The recent development comes ahead of Pakistan’s Independence Day. A ceremony was held in the Richmond Hill section of Queens, to inaugurate ‘Allama Iqbal Avenue’, which was attended by the Pakistani Diaspora who chanted slogans of ‘Pakistan ZindaBad’ waving the national flag.

Pakistani-US community members and NGOs made significant efforts to name the road after Poet of the East.

Pakistan’s envoy to US Masood Khan, and other officials commended American Pakistani group for their efforts.

Speaker of the New York City Council said he is honored to celebrate the co-naming of the Street as ‘Allama Iqbal Avenue’ ahead of Pakistan’s Independence Day.

He also praised the work and vision that led to the creation of Pakistan as an independent nation.

Allama Iqbal is known as one of the key figures in the South Asian nation. He made a great contribution to Urdu literature, authoring several books including Asrár-I Khudí, Bang-e-Dara, Bal-i-Jabreel and Zarb-i-Kalim, and Ramuz-e-Bekhudi.