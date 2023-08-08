Search

USD to PKR: Rupee recovers slightly against dollar in interbank

Web Desk 10:36 AM | 8 Aug, 2023
USD to PKR: Rupee recovers slightly against dollar in interbank
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee recovered slightly against the US dollar in the early hours of trading on Tuesday.

During the intra-day trading, the rupee moved up by 0.07 percent and was quoted at 287.23, with an increase of Rs0.20.

Earlier this week, the local currency remained under pressure against the greenback and settle at 287.43.

Globally, USD moved up as investors struggled to get grip on the deviating growth outlooks between the two leading economies.

More to follow…

