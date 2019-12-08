Govt taking steps to control price-hike, says Dr Firdous
Web Desk
10:22 AM | 8 Dec, 2019
Govt taking steps to control price-hike, says Dr Firdous
Share

GUJRANWALA - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the whole nation is still awaiting the answers of 18 questions asked by the government from Shahbaz Sharif.

Talking to media in Gujranwala, she said instead of responding to the money laundering allegations, PML-N spokespersons are trying to divert public attention by unduly criticizing Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

To a question about the petition filed by Maryam Nawaz seeking her removal from the Exit Control List (ECL), she said that Maryam has not approached the government, adding that the court would decide the matter under law and constitution.

Dr Firdous said the PML-N spokespersons want to evaluate the one-year performance of the PTI government, but they are not talking about those who remained in power generation after generation, plundered the national wealth and put the national economy on a ventilator, the Radio Pakistan reported.

She said the government is fully aware of the problems confronted by the general public and necessary measures are being taken to control the price-hike.

More From This Category
FO blasts India's false claims about persecution ...
10:02 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
NAB urges govt not to remove Mayram’s name from ...
08:45 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Former Pakistan Air Force chief passes away
07:18 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CJP Khosa stresses judges, lawyers' training to ...
06:54 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
Pakistan Army chief Bajwa visits SSG headquarters
06:28 PM | 18 Dec, 2019
CTD arrests Afghan terrorist involved in blast ...
05:29 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2019. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr